Madonna in Helsinki

Tickets should be available already next week. Concert should be on August 6th 2009.

Event organizer Live Nation has rented Jätkäsaari location from Helsinki city. This outdoors location fits about 80 000 people.

Tickets will be for on Monday 9th at 09:00 AM local time. Lippupiste has more or less same info as Live Nation about tickets.

This is ”Sticky & Sweet 2009″ tour including now countries where Madonna has never performed before.

