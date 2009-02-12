«
Stora Enso, pulp and paper manufacturer, will sell its industrial paper factory property in Summa to Google. Kay Oberbeck from Google tells that Google is planning to make data center there to host Google servers. Currently Google has only advertisement sales office in Finland.

According to Stora Enso, sales value is about 40 000 000 euro. The deal should be finalized by the end of March. Paper manufacturing ended in January 2008 in Summa, Hamina.

